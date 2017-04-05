CPS proposal requires grads to show post-high school plans

Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to Chicago Public Schools students to do one thing before they graduate - present a plan for post-high school.The CPS board of education will consider a "Learn. Plan. Succeed." proposal that would require students to show an acceptance letter to a university, community college, apprenticeship, trade school, internship or the armed services.Emanuel said he expects that the initiative would push students to succeed."A K-12 model was relevant 10, 15, 20 years ago. The city of Chicago is moving toward a pre-K-to-college model," Emanuel said Wednesday.Under the proposal, the current freshman class of 2020 would be the first impacted by such a requirement."As long as we meet the state's minimum ...on top of that," said Janice Jackson, CPS chief education officer.If approved, Chicago would be the first city to formally initiate such a graduation requirement, although some CPS students already are doing something similar."If we start with a strong plans the kids can see other options," said CPS principal Armando Rogriquez.