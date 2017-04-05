NEWS

CPS proposal requires grads to show post-high school plans

EMBED </>More News Videos

"Learn. Plan. Succeed." aims to steer all students on a path to success in the next steps of their education. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to Chicago Public Schools students to do one thing before they graduate - present a plan for post-high school.

The CPS board of education will consider a "Learn. Plan. Succeed." proposal that would require students to show an acceptance letter to a university, community college, apprenticeship, trade school, internship or the armed services.

Emanuel said he expects that the initiative would push students to succeed.

"A K-12 model was relevant 10, 15, 20 years ago. The city of Chicago is moving toward a pre-K-to-college model," Emanuel said Wednesday.

Under the proposal, the current freshman class of 2020 would be the first impacted by such a requirement.

"As long as we meet the state's minimum ...on top of that," said Janice Jackson, CPS chief education officer.

If approved, Chicago would be the first city to formally initiate such a graduation requirement, although some CPS students already are doing something similar.

"If we start with a strong plans the kids can see other options," said CPS principal Armando Rogriquez.
Related Topics:
newschicago public schoolsgraduationhigh schoolChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Border wall 'unlikely' to stretch 'from sea to shining sea': DHS head
Death toll in Syrian chemical attack rises to 72
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
Mom leads fight to force insurers to cover PANDAS treatment
More News
Top Stories
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
VIDEO: Gator mom leads 16 babies on parade
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Quadruplet brothers accepted at Ivy League universities
Show More
Musician 'mortified,' kicked off flight after buying seat for cello
'Angel' helps struggling amputee, returns to build ramp
New 24-year-old Evanston clerk arrested while collecting signatures
Mom leads fight to force insurers to cover PANDAS treatment
VIDEO: Guardians sought after possible abduction attempt in Dunkin Donuts
More News
Top Video
New 24-year-old Evanston clerk arrested while collecting signatures
CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video