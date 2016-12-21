NEWS

CPS student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
EMBED </>More News Videos

Jermaine Harris said his son Jaylen, who is in 8th grade, was called the n-word repeatedly by a classmate at Lane Tech College Prep on Monday. (WLS)

An ABC7 Eyewitness News Exclusive
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jermaine Harris said his son Jaylen, who is in 8th grade, was called the n-word repeatedly by a classmate at Lane Tech College Prep on Monday.

Jaylen was planning to keep this to himself and handle it on his own, but his parents discovered the exchange when they were checking his school email. Now the family is having a tough conversation about race.

"I'm 37 years old, I haven't been called the n-word 17 times to my face by someone in my entire life," Jermaine said.

"God made us to show respect for everyone no matter color, age or whatever difference that people have. Everyone should be treated the same and equally," Jaylen said.

Jaylen, who has been sick with the flu all week, logged on from home during class time to work on a group project and he said that's when the harassment took place.

He said a classmate not only used the n-word during an online exchange, but also made racist statements like, "hey where did all the fried chicken go?" and "What did God say when he made the first black man? [Expletive], I burnt one."

Another classmate also took part in the conversation, but directed his rage at the student targeting Jaylen and threatening to beat him up. After referencing the student's Jewish background, the classmate wrote "#SaveHitler2K16."

Throughout the whole exchange, Jaylen never went on the attack. He simply replied, "stop."

"I told him I was proud of the way he handled it. I told him I was glad when he went low, you went high," Jermaine said.

Late Wednesday night, Chicago Public Schools released a statement saying in part, "Conduct of this nature has absolutely no place in our schools... School administration responded promptly... and the school is following policies and procedures in the Student Code of Conduct to address this serious incident."

Jermaine said he's worried about his son's safety.

"I need to know is this kid going to be in my son's class. Is he going to be roaming the hallway or what's going to be done to make sure his ideas don't manifest into action," he said.

Jermaine said the school's principal called him back Wednesday night and they have a meeting set up for Thursday morning. He said he hopes something good can come out of the incident.
Related Topics:
newschicago public schoolsracismharassmentstudentsexclusiveRoscoe Village
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 injured in 5-car Streeterville crash; Chicago police officer involved
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Joining White House Team
460 Million Chinese Suffering From 'Airpocalypse'
US Denies Relations With Russia Are 'Frozen'
More News
Top Stories
3 injured in 5-car Streeterville crash; Chicago police officer involved
Man dies after Hoffman Estates house fire
Target shoppers falsely accused of shoplifting in social media post
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
More alleged sex abuse victims of gymnastics coach come forward
Mayor Emanuel's personal emails about city business released
Show More
Midlothian man fatally shot while sitting in car, witnesses say
Anti-violence protest outside mayor's home
4 in custody after SUV crashes into CTA bus
Man charged in Posen crash that killed 3
Proposal aims to consolidate under-enrolled high schools in Englewood
More News
Top Video
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
Mayor Emanuel's personal emails about city business released
Target shoppers falsely accused of shoplifting in social media post
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video