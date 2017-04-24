Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store

Masked men hit the exclusive Louis Vuitton store on Chicago's Mag Mile in a crash-and-grab burglary Monday morning, police said.Police said five men in a BMW repeatedly crashed into the front of the Louis Vuitton store in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue at about 12:02 a.m.After breaking in, the suspects ran in, took several items and jumped into a waiting dark-colored SUV and took off, police said.Monday morning, the revolving door at the Louis Vuitton was all boarded up as Chicago police detectives combed the store for evidence."We got stopped at a red light and a BMW just smashed us from the side. They had smashed into the Louis Vuitton store already and we saw a whole bunch of people get out of the car, they ran into the store grabbed a bunch of purses and took off in a jeep," said Nick, a witness.No one was injured in the burglary. Police later found what's believed to be the getaway car parked near 57th Street and Green Avenue, about 11 miles away.No one is in custody.