CTA receives $1.1 billion for Red Line improvements

A years-long project to upgrade two of the CTA's busiest lines is about to get a big infusion of cash from the federal government.It is an historic billion dollars to fund what officials call the RPM, the Ted and Purple Line Modernization project. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and state officials will officially announce the project Monday morning.The federal funding will help rebuild the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stationsAnd a mile of tracks and structures. The Purple Line stops all the way to Linden will be improved too.The work will be completed in phases. The first will tackle the Red/Purple bypass and the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr section.It's the largest capital project in CTA history and will create an estimated 6,000 jobs.