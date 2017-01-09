NEWS

CTA receives $1.1 billion for Red Line improvements
EMBED </>More News Videos

The federal government is shelling out big bucks to help upgrade the CTA?s Red and Purple lines. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A years-long project to upgrade two of the CTA's busiest lines is about to get a big infusion of cash from the federal government.

It is an historic billion dollars to fund what officials call the RPM, the Ted and Purple Line Modernization project. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and state officials will officially announce the project Monday morning.

The federal funding will help rebuild the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations

And a mile of tracks and structures. The Purple Line stops all the way to Linden will be improved too.

The work will be completed in phases. The first will tackle the Red/Purple bypass and the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr section.

It's the largest capital project in CTA history and will create an estimated 6,000 jobs.
Related Topics:
newsrahm emanuelCTAtrainsLincoln ParkEdgewaterEvanstonSkokieRogers ParkUptownChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 killed, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Due in Court
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
More News
Top Stories
Man killed, 2 injured after home invasion in Harvey
Joliet man charged after checkpoint breached at O'Hare
Water main breaks in Bucktown
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Cubs' Kris Bryant marries long-time girlfriend
Mother, Iraq War veteran still missing after a year
1 killed, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Woman plans to live in Chicago Pedway for one week
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
Annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' hits Chicago, cities around the world
More News
Top Video
Man killed, 2 injured after home invasion in Harvey
Joliet man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint, police say
Mother, Iraq War veteran still missing after a year
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video