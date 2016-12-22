CTA Red Line rider robbed, beaten at Sox-35th station

Police asked the public to help identify three men who robbed a CTA Red Line passenger at the Sox-35th Street station last week.Surveillance shows the three suspects walked up to a rider sitting alone on a Red Line train around 1 a.m. on Dec. 12. Police said they hit the victim and stole property before running off the train.Police released a vague description of the suspects.Surveillance photos show one man was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored puffy jacket. Another man was wearing a black knit hat and a black jacket or sweatshirt with a Chicago White Sox logo on it. A third man was wearing a black knit hat under a dark-colored hooded black sweatshirt under a red jacket that said Miami Heat on it.Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.