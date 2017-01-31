NEWS

CTA Red Line trains resume subway service after track fire near North/Clybourn

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a trash fire in a vent near the North/Clybourn Red Line station in the 1200-block of Clybourn.

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown after smoke was reported in the subway on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said the smoke was caused by a trash fire along the tracks near the North/Clybourn Red Line station. Firefighters opened a vault in the 1200-block of Clybourn to clear the subway of smoke.

The fire department said all smoke has been cleared from the subway as of 12:15 p.m. No passengers had to be evacuated from trains and no injuries were reported.

Red Line service resumed its normal route via subway shortly after the smoke was cleared.
