NEWS

CTA Red Line trains stopped, re-routed after person fatally struck

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains have been stopped in the tunnel and rerouted onto elevated tracks after a person was struck and killed near the Grand Station, officials said.

No trains are moving between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations until further notice. Instead of running in the tunnel, the trains will run on the elevated tracsk.

Shuttle buses are running between Fullerton and Clark/Lake stations. Riders can also take the 151 Sheridan, 36 Broadway and 22 Clark buses as alternative transportation.

No further details have been released. The duration of the stoppage is currently unknown.
Related Topics:
newsCTAtransportationChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman stabbed by UberPOOL co-passenger sues ride-share company
Authorities rounding up, killing gay men in 'prophylactic purge,' Russian paper says
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation
Mother of 3 collapses at end of half marathon, dies
Teen girl fatally struck by subway while trying to retrieve phone on tracks
Birthday party may have saved family's lives after gunmen break in, steal nothing
'It got grandma!': Chimp throws poop on woman's face
Man found shot at Citgo gas station in Brighton Park
Man killed in Roseland CPD crash identified
Show More
Trial begins in fatal Del. school bathroom fight
Woman dies after car catches fire while stuck in mud
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
Man severely burned in drug lab explosion
Archdiocese initiative aims to curb Chicago violence
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos