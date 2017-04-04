CTA Red Line trains stopped, re-routed after person fatally struck

CTA Red Line trains have been stopped in the tunnel and rerouted onto elevated tracks after a person was struck and killed near the Grand Station, officials said.No trains are moving between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations until further notice. Instead of running in the tunnel, the trains will run on the elevated tracsk.Shuttle buses are running between Fullerton and Clark/Lake stations. Riders can also take the 151 Sheridan, 36 Broadway and 22 Clark buses as alternative transportation.No further details have been released. The duration of the stoppage is currently unknown.