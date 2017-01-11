A Houston area school district is investigating an alleged sexual incident of a 4-year-old girl by a fellow student in the school bathroom.Rodney Lorfing, a father from Baytown, Texas, said he sensed something was wrong on Dec. 14 when his daughter came home from pre-K at DeZavala Elementary in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District."We noticed that she had her pants on inside out and backwards and her shoes were on the wrong feet," said Lorfing.He called her teacher but there was no immediate explanation.Lorfing said his daughter then explained what had happened to her in the restroom that afternoon with a boy from her pre-K class."I said honey was he in the bathroom with you? And she said yes. And I said did he help you with your pants, did he take your pants off? And she said yes. I said did he touch you? She said yes," said Lorfing, "My heart just broke."Lorfing says he's spoken with both Baytown and Goose Creek CISD police and CPS, but is frustrated that no letter went home to other families to tell them what happened.ABC13 contacted the district for comment about the alleged assault.Lording say he posted his story to Facebook, a post that's gone viral, because he believes other parents have a right to know what he says is going on."For them to deny telling the parents is outrageous," said Lorfing.