Darien police warn parents after daycare parking lot smash and grabs

Darien police released a community alert looking for an SUV seen in grainy surveillance video after a parent had their car broken into at a daycare.Police said the car was broken into in the parking lot of Goddard School Wednesday morning, and it was not an isolated incident.Police said the thieves target parents who are dropping their children off, parking their vehicle in the daycare parking lot, breaking windows and stealing items, especially purses and cell phones from inside the vehicle.Police ask the public to lock their cars, take all valuables with them and not to leave anything in plain sight inside their vehicles.