Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, an Illinois Republican, could be released soon from prison. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ABC7 I-Team learned Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was released from federal prison Tuesday morning.

Hastert's official release from federal prison in Minnesota is Aug. 16. Law enforcement sources told the I-Team Hastert could be freed anytime Tuesday morning and his release date.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed around 7 a.m. Tuesday that Hastert had been released. According to federal records, he is under the supervision of a Chicago "residential re-entry program."

Since he was released before Aug. 16, he could be on home confinement.

Hastert still faces two civil lawsuits filed by men who said he abused them as boys.
