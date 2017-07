Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota

The ABC7 I-Team learned Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was released from federal prison Tuesday morning.Hastert's official release from federal prison in Minnesota is Aug. 16. Law enforcement sources told the I-Team Hastert could be freed anytime Tuesday morning and his release date.The Bureau of Prisons confirmed around 7 a.m. Tuesday that Hastert had been released. According to federal records, he is under the supervision of a Chicago "residential re-entry program."Since he was released before Aug. 16, he could be on home confinement.Hastert still faces two civil lawsuits filed by men who said he abused them as boys.