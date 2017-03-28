CHICAGO (WLS) --A DePaul University student was shot in the leg late Monday night as he tried to run away from would-be robbers near the Lincoln Park campus, Chicago police said.
The 18-year-old student told police he was walking along North Sheffield Avenue near a 7-Eleven on North Lincoln Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when two men with a gun tried to rob him. Police said when he took off running, he was shot in the leg.
He was able to drive himself to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, the university said in an alert.
According to the safety alert section of DePaul's website, three students were robbed at gunpoint were reported near the Lincoln Park campus in the first three months of 2017.
Around 3 p.m. on March 1, a student was robbed of his cell phone by two males with a gun in the 2200-block of North Halsted Street. Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, another student was robbed at gunpoint in the 1200-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, a student was robbed by an armed suspect near North Seminary and West Montana avenues.
Nicole Herzog, a DePaul student, decided to pick up and move.
"I actually moved out to the suburbs this past week. That's part of the reason why I moved, actually. I was living downtown and we've been seeing a lot of crime at the DePaul Loop campus and Lincoln Park campus," Herzog said.
Melanie Wong, another DePaul student, said she walks in a group heading to and from her night classes and tries to take as many morning classes as possible.
"Sometimes when I'm walking from class to class at night. Sometimes when I take classes in the evening I get a little worried. I just have to keep looking behind my back just in case," Wong said.
Area North detectives are investigating the latest incident. No one is in custody.