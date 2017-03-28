NEWS

DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers near Lincoln Park campus

DePaul University

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A DePaul University student was shot in the leg late Monday night as he tried to run away from would-be robbers near the Lincoln Park campus, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old student told police he was walking along North Sheffield Avenue near a 7-Eleven on North Lincoln Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when two men with a gun tried to rob him. Police said when he took off running, he was shot in the leg.

He was able to drive himself to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, the university said in an alert.

According to the safety alert section of DePaul's website, three students were robbed at gunpoint were reported near the Lincoln Park campus in the first three months of 2017.

Around 3 p.m. on March 1, a student was robbed of his cell phone by two males with a gun in the 2200-block of North Halsted Street. Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, another student was robbed at gunpoint in the 1200-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, a student was robbed by an armed suspect near North Seminary and West Montana avenues.

Nicole Herzog, a DePaul student, decided to pick up and move.

"I actually moved out to the suburbs this past week. That's part of the reason why I moved, actually. I was living downtown and we've been seeing a lot of crime at the DePaul Loop campus and Lincoln Park campus," Herzog said.

Melanie Wong, another DePaul student, said she walks in a group heading to and from her night classes and tries to take as many morning classes as possible.

"Sometimes when I'm walking from class to class at night. Sometimes when I take classes in the evening I get a little worried. I just have to keep looking behind my back just in case," Wong said.

Area North detectives are investigating the latest incident. No one is in custody.
Related Topics:
newsattempted robberychicago shootingLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
Student killed trying to board school bus
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Former 'Top Model' contestant among 4 injured during deadly shooting
More News
Top Stories
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
2 shootings reported on inbound I-290 in 9 hours, ISP says
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Race-based school budget cuts spark outrage
Show More
Student killed trying to board school bus
Police: Man crushed to death by safe deposit box
Former 'Top Model' contestant among 4 injured during deadly shooting
Semi rolls over in Woodstock pin-in crash; 2 critically injured
Trump to meet with head of Chicago police union
More News
Photos
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
More Photos