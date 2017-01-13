NEWS

Deputy accused of bestiality now charged with possession of child porn
EMBED </>More News Videos

Former deputy charged with beastiality now facing child porn charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --
A former deputy accused of posting a video of himself performing a sex act with an animal is now charged with possession of child porn, according to the Harris County District Clerk's Office.

Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. is a six-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, most recently assigned to the Crime Control Division.

According to charging documents, when deputies searched Sustaita's personal laptop, they discovered more than 200 child pornographic photos and videos. At least two female victims in the photos appear to be as young as 4 years old, documents say.

Sustaita was identified as a suspect during the course of an investigation managed by the sheriff's high tech crime unit.

RELATED: Harris County deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
EMBED </>More News Videos

Disturbing accusations against deputy charged with obscenity, Christine Dobbyn reports.



The video reportedly shows him involved in a sex act with a small dog.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newschild pornographyanimal abuseanimalsofficer arrestedofficer chargedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
Chicagoans react to scathing DOJ report on police department
DOJ: CPD engages in pattern of using excessive force
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
More News
Top Stories
DOJ: CPD engages in pattern of using excessive force
Chicagoans react to scathing DOJ report on police department
Scientists: US salmon may carry Japanese tapeworm
Evanston police dashcam video released of Northwestern student's arrest
Car crashes into Park Ridge home
Police: Man finds sophisticated trick to avoid paying toll
2 R&B band members hit by train before concert
Show More
David Ross named Cubs' special assistant to baseball operations
Newborn abducted from hospital found alive 18 years later, sheriff says
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
Teen attacked with machete by ex-boyfriend, police say
Teacher impregnated by student sentenced to 10 years
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
DOJ: CPD engages in pattern of using excessive force
Chicagoans react to scathing DOJ report on police department
Housing protesters disrupt annual MLK breakfast
More Video