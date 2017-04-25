AUTISM

Doctor shares the 'SMART' approach to treating Autism

Dr. Buck Joffrey, the medical director at Blue Light ABA Consulting joined us to talk about signs and how autism is treated today. He's developed the SMART approach. (WLS)

Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are both general terms for a group of complex disorders of brain development. These disorders are characterized by difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication and repetitive behaviors. One in 68 children are diagnosed with autism every year. '

Dr. Buck Joffrey, the medical director at Blue Light ABA Consulting joined us to talk about signs and how it is treated today.

He's developed the SMART approach:

1. Simplify the environment to avoid over-stimulation.
2. Motivate the child to gain their attention.
3. Ask questions. You are not expected to know everything.
4. Relax, take a breath and have fun. Don't worry about being judged.
5. Take an interest in what the child likes.

Blue Light ABA Consulting specializes in behavioral therapy specifically for children with autism and related disorders.
Download a free copy of "The Smart Approach: A Handbook for Parents of Children with Autism."

Autism Speaks Walk is coming up at Soldier Field Saturday, May 13. Registration is now open.
