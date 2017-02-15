SHOOTING

Dominos game, pizza night interrupted by shooting, robbery, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men are in custody after a violent shooting and attempted robbery

HOUSTON --
A friendly game of dominos turned into a holdup on the city's south side.

According to Houston police, four men pulled up in an SUV and tried to rob several people playing dominos.

The suspects opened fire at one point, hitting a man several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Now two of those suspects are in police custody after leading police in a chase.

The green dominos are still out here on the table with a half-eaten pizza.

Clearly, these people were in the middle of a game when police say they were robbed and shot at.

Investigators tell us the four suspects were wearing masks as they opened fire, and right before they drove off.

A few hours later, two of those men were caught when police recognized the silver SUV they were in.

Police said there was a short chase, the SUV crashed into a couple of cop cars, and no police were hurt.

Investigators also said they found two pistols inside that SUV.
