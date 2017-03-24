A Marine veteran who lost both his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan will become one of the first active-duty double-amputee police officers in the country on Friday.Former Lance Corporal Matias Ferreira will graduate from the Suffolk County Police Academy after completing 29 weeks of training. He was also elected by his fellow graduates as the class president and will be the class speaker during the ceremony.The 28-year-old veteran had both legs below the knees amputated after he unknowingly stepped on a 30-pound IED during a tour of duty in 2011.Following the amputations, Ferreira underwent a year of rehabilitation while acclimating to his prosthetic legs.He then joined the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, which allowed him to travel the country and play against other teams of amputee military veterans. It was on a stop in Long Island in 2012 where he met his wife Tiffany.Ferreira made headlines in October 2015 when he jumped into action and saved a baby from a smoking car following a crash in Howard Beach.He currently lives in Wantagh with his wife and their 2-year-old daughter Tianna.