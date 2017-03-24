NEWS

Double-amputee Marine veteran to become New York police officer

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A Marine veteran who lost both his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan will become one of the first active-duty double-amputee police officers in the country on Friday.

Former Lance Corporal Matias Ferreira will graduate from the Suffolk County Police Academy after completing 29 weeks of training. He was also elected by his fellow graduates as the class president and will be the class speaker during the ceremony.


The 28-year-old veteran had both legs below the knees amputated after he unknowingly stepped on a 30-pound IED during a tour of duty in 2011.

Following the amputations, Ferreira underwent a year of rehabilitation while acclimating to his prosthetic legs.

He then joined the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, which allowed him to travel the country and play against other teams of amputee military veterans. It was on a stop in Long Island in 2012 where he met his wife Tiffany.


Ferreira made headlines in October 2015 when he jumped into action and saved a baby from a smoking car following a crash in Howard Beach.

He currently lives in Wantagh with his wife and their 2-year-old daughter Tianna.

Related Topics:
newsmarinesveteranpolice officersuffolk county newslong islandnew yorku.s. & worldBrentwoodNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Naperville police investigating carjacking
After president's ultimatum, House set to vote today on health care bill
OK Foods recalls chicken products over possible metal contamination
'Pizzagate' gunman pleads guilty to two charges
More News
Top Stories
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Chicagoans out enjoying warm temps
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
Nail salon charges overweight customers more for pedicures
Suspect calls news station during high-speed chase
Show More
GOP source: Ryan telling Trump they don't have votes on health care
Babies should be soothed every time they cry, study says
Police officer charged after dog abused, abandoned in trash bag
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years in prison
Woman wanted for stealing identity to get plastic surgery
More News
Photos
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
More Photos