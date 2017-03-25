NEWS

Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a Woodstock apartment complex. (Captured News)

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) --
Dozens of families in the far northwest suburbs must find a new place to stay after a fire broke out in their apartment complex Saturday morning.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the complex in the 2100-block of Willow Brook Drive around 3 a.m., several people were on their balconies to escape. At least 15 units were destroyed and more than double were seriously damaged.

One person was hospitalized in stable condition for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfireWoodstock
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel broke into store's jewelry cases with sledgehammers
US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians
Sanitation Department miraculously reunites woman with lost wedding ring
More News
Top Stories
Man charged after CPD officer injured in West Side chase
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings to start the weekend in Chicago
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel broke into store's jewelry cases with sledgehammers
Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown
Chow down! Florida man eats pancakes in middle of road
Show More
Sanitation Department miraculously reunites woman with lost wedding ring
2 missing N.C. children found stabbed to death
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
Girl, 16, missing from Grand Boulevard neighborhood
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos