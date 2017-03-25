Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex

Dozens of families in the far northwest suburbs must find a new place to stay after a fire broke out in their apartment complex Saturday morning.Firefighters said when they arrived at the complex in the 2100-block of Willow Brook Drive around 3 a.m., several people were on their balconies to escape. At least 15 units were destroyed and more than double were seriously damaged.One person was hospitalized in stable condition for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.