The winter months are the time with the greatest need for blood donation. Dr. A. Kyle Mack, attending physician at Lurie Children's Hospital and Chicago and Northern IL Red Cross Board Member, stopped by Windy City Live to tell us about the urgent need and how you can make the process faster and simpler.Don't forget, the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is Monday, January 9. For all the information, visit the ABC 7 website