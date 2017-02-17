I-TEAM

Driver in Des Plaines fatal crash had multiple license suspensions

EMBED </>More News Videos

Driver of Mercedes is Des Plaines crash. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ABC 7 I-Team looked into the past of the driver in the Des Plaines car crash that killed four people and critically injured one, who police say was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time, and what they found is a history peppered with high speed violations.

At the age of just 21, Piotr Rog's driving record included more violations and suspensions than most people get in a lifetime. Rog's Illinois driver's license had been suspended on four previous occasions after multiple traffic violations.

When Rog careened into the Crawford family Chevy at what police said was more than 100 mph, it wasn't the first time he was driving well over the speed limit.

The I-Team learned that Rog had multiple convictions during the relatively short time since he first got his license. His state driving record, obtained by the I-Team, showed numerous moving violations for speeding well above the posted limit, running a red light and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

And his state record showed three suspensions for too many violations in a short time, and the I-Team learned his license was suspended a fourth time last October due to an underage alcohol violation. His license was just reinstated from that suspension on Jan. 9.

He got one of his speeding tickets in 2015, about six weeks after he purchased a Mercedes C Class sedan that he was driving in last night's fatal high speed crash.

Rog's social media pages portray someone fascinated by high-speed cars and motorcycles, and daredevil stunts. A former Facebook profile picture was the motto "Smoke Tyres, Not Drugs," a popular saying for street racers.

Memorials posted by his friends refer to Rog's passion for cars and driving.

His most recent post was a picture of his motorcycle, which he was trying to sell: "mint condition" 2008 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, a favorite of high-speed street racers.

Rog attended Maine West High School and Oakton Community College. His bio information lists that he previously worked at O'Hare Airport and was currently self-employed.
Related Topics:
newsI-Teamcar crashDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
I-Team: Uber Safety Risk?
CPD officers who are accused of domestic violence often go undisciplined
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland, CA
Sycamore gymnastics instructor faces more sexual abuse charges
IN Governor pledges state aid for East Chicago lead problems
$10,500 offered for information on shooting of toddler
More News
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Southbound I-55 closed at Rte. 30 for crash
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
NB Lanes of Bishop Ford reopen at 159th after crash
Sycamore gymnastics instructor faces more sexual abuse charges
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged
Show More
IN Governor pledges state aid for East Chicago lead problems
Our Lady of the Ridge raising money to keep school open
Saturday morning closures on LSD ramps to Wacker
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
Record breaking temperatures welcomed in Chicago and suburbs
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Social media used against you
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Emmett Till's family calls for Justice Department to reopen murder case
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Hispanic Heritage Day
More Video