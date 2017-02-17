Driver in Des Plaines fatal crash had multiple license suspensions

CHICAGO (WLS) --The ABC 7 I-Team looked into the past of the driver in the Des Plaines car crash that killed four people and critically injured one, who police say was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time, and what they found is a history peppered with high speed violations.
At the age of just 21, Piotr Rog's driving record included more violations and suspensions than most people get in a lifetime. Rog's Illinois driver's license had been suspended on four previous occasions after multiple traffic violations.
When Rog careened into the Crawford family Chevy at what police said was more than 100 mph, it wasn't the first time he was driving well over the speed limit.
The I-Team learned that Rog had multiple convictions during the relatively short time since he first got his license. His state driving record, obtained by the I-Team, showed numerous moving violations for speeding well above the posted limit, running a red light and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
And his state record showed three suspensions for too many violations in a short time, and the I-Team learned his license was suspended a fourth time last October due to an underage alcohol violation. His license was just reinstated from that suspension on Jan. 9.
He got one of his speeding tickets in 2015, about six weeks after he purchased a Mercedes C Class sedan that he was driving in last night's fatal high speed crash.
Rog's social media pages portray someone fascinated by high-speed cars and motorcycles, and daredevil stunts. A former Facebook profile picture was the motto "Smoke Tyres, Not Drugs," a popular saying for street racers.
Memorials posted by his friends refer to Rog's passion for cars and driving.
His most recent post was a picture of his motorcycle, which he was trying to sell: "mint condition" 2008 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, a favorite of high-speed street racers.
Rog attended Maine West High School and Oakton Community College. His bio information lists that he previously worked at O'Hare Airport and was currently self-employed.