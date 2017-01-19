I-TEAM

'El Chapo' extradited to United States, Mexican official says

(file) Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican Navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City in 2014.

An ABC7 I-Team investigation
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is being extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and other charges, the I-Team confirmed Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Mexican Attorney General said Thursday afternoon that he was "in the air," but has not confirmed where he is going due to security concerns.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department announced Guzman was handed over to U.S. authorities for transportation to the U.S. on Thursday, the last day of President Barack Obama's administration and a day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated.

Two senior U.S. officials confirmed that Guzman was on his way.

One said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of Guzman in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, and a plane carrying him departed for New York at 5:31 p.m. Eastern time. The officials agreed to give the information only if not quoted by name because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

New York is one of several U.S. jurisdictions where Guzman faces charges.

The convicted Sinaloa cartel boss has been held most recently in a prison near Ciudad Juarez. He was recaptured a year ago after escaping from a second maximum-security prison through a tunnel dug to his cell. He had fought extradition since then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
