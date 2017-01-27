Elmhurst bridal shop owners vow to help customers after devastating fire

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --Firefighters in west suburban Elmhurst continued to put out for hot spots Friday at a bridal shop gutted by flames Thursday. Officials said as they dig through the building and remove layers, they will expose more fire.
Customers call VIP Occasions "The Elmhurst bridal shop." It has deep sentimental meaning to many people.
Julie Miller Sheehan bought her wedding dress at the shop 10 years ago. She said her heart breaks to see the business gutted by fire.
"The whole wedding experience was magical for me. I'm still very happy and in love 10 years later. So I'm not surprised anymore when I become weepy and emotional to things that are attached to one of the best days of my entire life," Miller Sheehan said.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters returning from a nearby inspection spotted the fire on North York Street near West Grantley Avenue. About 80 firefighters worked to contain the flames, which spread quickly. No one was hurt.
The family-owned bridal shop, which has been in business for 26 years, was closed when the fire started. It is now a total loss.
"There's a lot of combustibles by way of the clothing, the dresses, the gowns. So as a result, we had an inordinate amount of combustibles that were in the building that contributed, internally, to the amount of fire," said Chief Tom Freeman, Elmhurst Fire Department.
Two sisters owned the shop. They have vowed to assist customers. Friday morning, they posted a message on VIP Occasions' Facebook page that said once the area is deemed safe by the fire department, they will set up a temporary shop at a building they own two doors down.
Other suburban bridal shops offered help to brides who may have been affected. Customers want to pitch in too.
"I went to my husband last night and I said, 'I want to donate my wedding dress. Is that OK with you?' He said yes," Miller Sheehan said.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the fire chief said it was not yet safe to allow investigators inside the building. The cause and origin of the fire remained undetermined.
Firefighters expected to stay at the scene all day Friday and for at least part of the day on Saturday.