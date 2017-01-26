NEWS

Firefighters battle blaze at historic Elmhurst bridal shop

The Elmhurst Fire Department is battling a blaze at a bridal shop in the 300-block of North York Street that is in a historic building that?s 85 years old. (WLS)

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
The Elmhurst Fire Department is battling a blaze at a bridal shop in the 300-block of North York Street that is in a historic building that's 85 years old.

Thick black smoke and flames poured out of a hole in the ceiling of VIP Occasions beginning around 1:40 p.m. Firefighters carried a hose up a ladder to spray water directly into the hole. Every time firefighters appeared to get the fire under control, the fire would flare up again. The fire was still not extinguished as of 4 p.m.

The Elmhurst History Museum said the building that houses the shop was built in 1932 and was a grocery. Over time, they said, it became a special occasion dress shop once known as Clancy's and most recently known as VIP Occasions.

VIP Occasions has been owned by two sisters since 1991. It is well known and well-loved in Elmhurst.

"I'm glad to see them finally shooting water on the house next door and getting right in the area that flames are coming. It's sad. It's a little small business, small business owner. A lot of brides their dresses are wrecked, you know. It's small town, it makes me sad," said Peggy Los, resident.

The shop is on a part of York Street that primarily commercial but just in front of residential neighborhoods, so people were concerned about fire spreading. Firefighters have been dousing the closest home to prevent the fire from spreading.

Two bridal shop owners have already come forward to offer assistance to brides who may have lost their dresses in Thursday's fire.

Complete Bridal in East Dundee said anyone who lost a dress in the fire can get a dress for free, excluding alterations, if they provide a receipt from VIP Occasions. Volle's Bridal Boutique in Lake Zurich said anyone who lost a dress in the fire can go to their website and fill out an appointment for help.

Kerry Dean of Volle's Bridal Boutique said his shop was destroyed in a fire in 1995 and other shops stepped in to help his customers; he just wants to return the favor. Complete Bridal has also offered assistance in the past; when Eve's Bridal Shop burned down in 2010, Complete Bridal provided 40 women with their dresses.
