Employee cut in face trying to break up fight outside Old Irving Park restaurant

Police investigate after an Old Irving Park restaurant employee was injured trying to break up a fight. (Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An employee at a restaurant in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood had his face cut trying to break up a fight early Sunday.

Police said the 19-year-old stepped in during in an argument between a male and two females outside of La Villa Restaurant in the 3600-block of North Pulaski Avenue at about 1 a.m.

Police said the male cut the employee on the right side of the face with a knife before running away.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where his condition stabilized. No one else was hurt.

Chicago police are investigating. No one is in custody.
