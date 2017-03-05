Employee cut in face trying to break up fight outside Old Irving Park restaurant

An employee at a restaurant in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood had his face cut trying to break up a fight early Sunday.Police said the 19-year-old stepped in during in an argument between a male and two females outside of La Villa Restaurant in the 3600-block of North Pulaski Avenue at about 1 a.m.Police said the male cut the employee on the right side of the face with a knife before running away.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where his condition stabilized. No one else was hurt.Chicago police are investigating. No one is in custody.