CHEMICAL LEAK

EPA: No significant chemical discharge from US Steel spill

By
PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
The Environmental Protection Agency says water sampling in Lake Michigan and a tributary shows no significant discharge of a potentially carcinogenic chemical from a U.S. Steel Corp. wastewater spill in northern Indiana.

The EPA said Friday that sampling results showed no significant trace of the chemical hexavalent chromium in the lake or the tributary called Burns Waterway after the Tuesday spill at U.S. Steel's Midwest Plant in Portage, about 30 miles east of Chicago.

The company says it expects "a controlled, phased and highly monitored restart" to begin Friday at the plant while the EPA and other government agencies closely monitor it and conduct water and soil sampling. The restart will occur while a water company's nearby intake remains closed and access to parks and beaches in the area remains restricted.

A chemical spill from a steel plant in Portage, Ind., which resulted in the closure of several beaches at the Indiana Dunes early this week.

EMBED More News Videos

People in northwest Indiana waited Friday morning for test results from the Environmental Protection Agency to tell them when it will be safe to go in the water.



Many people were concerned about their beaches and drinking water.

The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore closed three beaches this week after U.S. Steel reported Tuesday a chemical spill near one of its plants.

The chemical in question is called hexavalent chromium, which is used to coat steel to prevent rusting. It was the focus of the movie "Erin Brokovich," starring Julia Roberts.

The chemical can potentially cause cancer.

Chicago tested its water intake about a mile from the spill, finding low levels of the chemical that don't come close to exceeding the federal standard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newschemical leakindiana dunesbeachesPortage
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IN residents worry chemical leak could have lasting impact
Chemical spill closes beaches in NW Indiana
Beaches close after chemical spill near Lake Michigan in NW Indiana
CHEMICAL LEAK
IN residents worry chemical leak could have lasting impact
Streeterville building evacuated due to coolant leak
Chlorine leak reported at Darien water tower
FurFest evacuated after chemical leak at Hyatt hotel
More chemical leak
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
Apple given permission to test self-driving cars in California
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
More News
Top Stories
Cardinal Cupich leads hundreds in Englewood peace march
VIDEO: Little girl narrowly misses being shot in barbershop
Wife of Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping student breaks silence
Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez acquitted of double murder
Furless Tickle Me Elmo is downright freaky
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
Show More
Burglary suspect found hiding under bed in Waukegan
'SyriaHoax' was fueled by Russians, analysts say; Assad denies chemical attack
Afghanistan says US 'mother of all bombs' killed 36 militants
Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino
Police: Weapons, alcohol found at Merrillville daycare, owner charged
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos