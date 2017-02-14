Ex-Lake Bluff teacher's alleged sexual misconduct investigated in 2 states

A former North Shore teacher is now under investigation in California and Illinois following allegations that he sexually abused dozens of students, a case first reported by the I-Team in November 2016.In the 1970s and 1980s, Charles Ritz was a teacher in Lake Bluff, where one former student now calls him "a monster" who he suggested may have molested more than 100 students. Then Ritz taught for 30 years in Southern California, where a special investigator has now been hired to look into possible student abuse there. There are calls tonight for similar action in suburban Chicago."Ritz was investigated by the Lake Bluff school district in 1985 for abusing students. They allowed him to resign and did not contact police," said Joelle Casteix, victim's rights advocate.School board members outside Los Angeles heard the sordid allegations against Ritz, who after leaving Lake Bluff taught math at La Habra High School for 30 years and, some students said, sexually abused them."We now know that at least 10 men have come forward and said that during that 30-year tenure at La Habra High, Charles Ritz sexually molested them. Like they did at Penn State, we want a third party to come in here and go through all the files. We want to know how Charles Ritz got hired," Casteix said.Tonight Fullerton, Calif., school district officials have committed to hiring a special investigator to look into Ritz's conduct.When the I-Team visited Ritz near Los Angeles last fall, he didn't want to talk about his time as a teacher at La Habra High School, nor would he answer questions about his previous job across the country, a decade teaching in Lake Bluff on Chicago's North Shore.On ABC 7 News at 10 p.m., the I-Team will tell the store of Jim Moss, who said his family members have attended Lake Bluff schools for 90 years. At the Lake Bluff School Board meeting Tuesday night, Moss said he plans to tell his story and demand they too open an investigation of Ritz like the one in California.The Lake Bluff police chief told the I-Team, "The allegations occurred more than 30 years ago" and said that they are following up on information that is available today. The Lake County State's Attorney said only that the Ritz case is under investigation. Ritz has not returned messages left for him in California where authorities renewed his teaching license last July. He is still listed in good standing.