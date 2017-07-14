NEWS

Former teacher sentenced for sexually abusing 8-year-old student

Former teacher sentenced for abusing 8-year-old student (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A former teacher will spend 15 years in prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl more than 6 years ago.

A trial completed this week when 41-year-old Miguel Angel Yepez was convicted of indecency with a child in a Harris County court room.

Yepez was arrested for the abuse that took place while he was a second-grade teacher at Harvard Elementary School during 2010-2011 school year.

During the trial, the victim's mother recalled asking Yepez to watch over her daughter during a divorce.

Another person testified in court claiming Yepez abused her back in 2002.

"The jury spoke loud and clear," said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Guice. "This is a horribly sad example of betrayal by someone entrusted with protecting our children."

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
