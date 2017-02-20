Faith leaders pledge to stand with immigrants

Faith leaders from several religions said they'll continue to stand with immigrants and refugees as they gathered for an interfaith breakfast on Monday at the Downtown Islamic Center.The religious leaders are part of the organization Protected by Faith and want their opposition known as President Trump begins to revise his travel ban and anything that may include any qualifying factors regarding religious beliefs.Members of the organization denounced recent raids, deportation, and the executive order targeting seven Muslim-majority countries."Now he's acted on those promises. The executive orders have created fear and chaos in America, backed by an administration comprised of individuals who have led anti-Semitic, Islamaphobic, and white supremacist movements. This is not normal. This is not America," said Aymen Abdel Halim of the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago."Today we stand together as brothers and sisters in faith. In solidarity, knowing that if you are not safe, then I am not safe. If you are not free, then no one is free," said Rabbi Megan GoldMarche of Metro Chicago Hillel."We will not victimize the weak. We will not stigmatize our brothers and sisters who are Muslim. We will not tear apart families because they are not documented," said Fr. Corey Brost of Priests for Justice for Immigrants.We are likely to hear even more voices locally as the president prepares to roll out this amended version of the travel ban. Protected By Faith, will host a big event Saturday at the Islamic Center of Naperville at 1:00p.m.