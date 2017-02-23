Families with undocumented parents fear deportation

Mothers and fathers that are document with families of citizens have been forced to live in the shadows after the Trump administration broadened the criteria for deportation.They look like so many families, but this mother is forced to live in the shadows."It's very sad. I'm worried for me. I'm worried for my family," Doris, who did not want her face shown, said.Doris entered the U.S. illegally 16 years ago and is concerned about being deported. Her son was five months old when they came to America from Honduras, and has temporary resident status."I feel like I'm part of America because I've been living here," Bladmir said.Doris's husband Roberto is a U.S. citizen, as is their 15-year-old daughter. They're worried about the president's immigration crackdown."We're getting really bad dudes out of this country, and at a rate nobody's ever seen before. And they're the bad ones. And it's a military operation," Trump boasted Thursday.But other officials were quick to correct his terminology."No, repeat, no use of military force in immigration operations. None," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.The president's spokesman also clarified what he meant."The president was using that as an adjective. It's happening with precision," Sean Spicer said.Either way it struck fear into the hearts of families."I feel devastated because I don't know if I'm going to wake up tomorrow coming back from school and seeing my mom there, or just see the door open and my mom's not here," Bladimir said."We are good people. We are not bad people. We need to keep families together," Roberto said.The White House said they're just enforcing the laws already on the books, and also pointed to President Obama, saying he deported record numbers of undocumented immigrants when he was in the White House.