Fatal police-involved shooting reported in Forest Park

A fatal police-involved shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the border of near west suburban Forest Park. (WLS)

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A fatal police-involved shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the border of near west suburban Forest Park.

The shooting happened near Harlem Avenue and Jackson Boulevard, on the border of Oak Park and Forest Park. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said an investigator has been sent to the scene.

The road is blocked off to allow investigators to work. They are paying particularly close attention to a Volkswagen Jetta.

The circumstances around the shooting and any details about victims were not immediately clear.
