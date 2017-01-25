  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
I-TEAM

FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer

EMBED </>More News Videos

Anne Swaney, executive producer of online operations at ABC7, disappeared Jan. 14, 2016 from a yoga deck near the Mopan River in western Belize. (WLS)

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By and Barb Markoff
BELMOPAN, Belize (WLS) --
More than one person may be involved in the murder of ABC7 executive producer Anne Swaney, who was killed a year ago while vacationing in Belize, an FBI official said.

"We believe that people, the public in Belize, may have information about the suspect or suspects that committed this crime," FBI Special Agent Paul Clark told the I-Team on Wednesday.

At the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, there is optimism that Swaney's murder can be solved even after a year.



Swaney, executive producer of online operations at ABC7, disappeared Jan. 14, 2016 from a yoga deck near the Mopan River in western Belize. The next day, her body was found in the water. She died of strangulation, an autopsy determined.

The Belize National Police are in charge of the investigation.

The FBI bureau in Miami has offered manpower, crime lab assistance and expertise, Clark said.

"Over the past year, we've been actively involved with them every step of the way and they've been welcoming to that and they hope, just as much as we do, that we can catch these subject or subjects," Clark said. "BNP want to find this person or persons just as much as we do."

This week, the FBI also offered a $10,000 reward for information about Swaney's murder. They have established a phone number in Belize for tips and information because federal authorities believe someone in-country knows about the case.

"The only witness that we have is a Guatemalan national, he was in the area. However, due to insufficient evidence he was only charged with immigration offenses and he was allowed to go back home," said Raphael Martinez, of the Belize National Police.

The Guatemalan national, identified as 24-year old Victor Menjivar, was re-quested by Belizean police and FBI. Menjivar had been fishing in the river where Swaney's body was found.

At the Belize police headquarters on Wednesday, officials sent condolences to Swaney's friends and family

"We want to reassure the family, as well, that we are doing everything in our power to bring closure to this case," Martinez said. "I'm hopeful that we will solve it, it's very important to this country."

Police said no one has been ruled out a suspect, but Belize police admit there is no evidence that anyone at the resort where Swaney was staying was involved in her murder.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationtouristu.s. & worldI-Team
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
1 year later, murder of ABC7 producer in Belize still unsolved
3 weeks later, no new leads in Belize murder investigation
Funeral visitation, memorial held for ABC7 Executive Producer Anne Swaney
Memorial horse ride held for ABC7 Executive Producer Anne Swaney
Remembering our ABC7 colleague Anne Swaney
Investigators seek new leads in Anne Swaney murder
FBI joins Anne Swaney murder investigation in Belize
New 'person of concern' in murder of ABC7's Anne Swaney
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
Gas bills could double in coming years, attorney general warns
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
Trump 'Absolutely' Thinks Waterboarding Works
Tulsi Gabbard Claims to Have Met With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Why James Mattis' 1st Overseas Trip Is to Japan and South Korea
More News
Top Stories
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Boy, 14, dead after pulled from Kennedy High School pool
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Metra train hits police SUV near Prospect Heights
Show More
Possible online threat sparks concern at Elmhurst high school
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
Willow Springs investigation leads to firing, resignation of 5 officers
Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement protesters
Charges dropped against mom in 1985 abduction
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video