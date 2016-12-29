  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

FedEx trucks hijacked on South Side
EMBED </>More News Videos

FedEx and UPS delivery trucks are being hijacked in Chicago. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday shipping rush is over, but police said carjackers and armed robbers are still targeting package delivery drivers in Chicago. Some people called for companies like FedEx and UPS to make a change.

Andrew Holmes, a city crisis responder, said asked delivery companies to require all trucks to have two-man crews to deter thieves.

"I am pleading with FedEx and UPS. Put some helpers on the trucks. These packages are not worth them losing their life for," Holmes said.

This request comes after a 15-year-old boy stole a FedEx truck after holding a 46-year-old female driver at gunpoint at West 75th and South Green streets in the city's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The suspect was trying to get away from police when he crashed the truck into a chain-link fence near South Wentworth Avenue and West Marquette Road. He taken into custody. The carjacking took place at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Two hours later, in a separate incident, a 40-year-old FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint near East 80th Street and South Saginaw Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. Police said in that case, the thief got away with packages. No one is in custody.

Last Friday, another FedEx driver was carjacked in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.

FedEx issued a statement Wednesday that said, "The safety and security of our team members is always a priority. We are grateful that no one was injured in this incident."

In most of these cases, the trucks were found a short distance away, with packages missing. The city believes these cases are copycats, but otherwise not connected.
Related Topics:
newsfedexarmed robberycarjackingUPSpackage theftFuller ParkEnglewoodSouth ChicagoChicago
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
FedEx driver robbed, truck emptied in Fuller Park
Police search for armed robbers who targeted UPS driver
UPS driver robbed at gunpoint on South Side
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Debbie Reynolds' Son Says Her Death 'Happened Very Gently'
Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood Legend and Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84
2 found dead in Morton Grove home
Putin Says Syria Cease-fire Deal Reached; Hostilities to End Friday
More News
Top Stories
2 found dead in Morton Grove home
Woman shot in South Shore vestibule
Water main break floods Northwest Side streets
Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Chicago repeals plastic bag ban, starts 7-cent bag tax on Feb. 1
North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified
Show More
2 soldiers dead after helicopter crash
Chicago students home from Uganda after fatal bus crash
Chicago Bulls fulfill teen's wish with one-day contract and practice
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Missing New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
More News
Top Video
Woman shot in South Shore vestibule
Chicago students home from Uganda after fatal bus crash
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video