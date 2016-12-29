FedEx trucks hijacked on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --The holiday shipping rush is over, but police said carjackers and armed robbers are still targeting package delivery drivers in Chicago. Some people called for companies like FedEx and UPS to make a change.
Andrew Holmes, a city crisis responder, said asked delivery companies to require all trucks to have two-man crews to deter thieves.
"I am pleading with FedEx and UPS. Put some helpers on the trucks. These packages are not worth them losing their life for," Holmes said.
This request comes after a 15-year-old boy stole a FedEx truck after holding a 46-year-old female driver at gunpoint at West 75th and South Green streets in the city's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
The suspect was trying to get away from police when he crashed the truck into a chain-link fence near South Wentworth Avenue and West Marquette Road. He taken into custody. The carjacking took place at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Two hours later, in a separate incident, a 40-year-old FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint near East 80th Street and South Saginaw Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. Police said in that case, the thief got away with packages. No one is in custody.
Last Friday, another FedEx driver was carjacked in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.
FedEx issued a statement Wednesday that said, "The safety and security of our team members is always a priority. We are grateful that no one was injured in this incident."
In most of these cases, the trucks were found a short distance away, with packages missing. The city believes these cases are copycats, but otherwise not connected.