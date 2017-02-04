AUTO SHOW

First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is always one of the city's most visited events. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Auto Show is always one of the city's most visited events; but you can get a sneak peek of the show and help local organizations during the 50th Anniversary Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity.

The black-tie event is coming up on February 10, 2017, the night before the week-long Chicago Auto Show begins at McCormick Place. Tickets for the First Look are $275. The money raised supports 18 local charities and $222 of each $275 ticket is tax-deductible as a charitable donation.

If you attend the First Look for Charity you can also enter to win a 2017 Acura TLX or Lexus NX. The event also features over 20 local restaurants providing complimentary refreshments and entertainment throughout the show floor.

Mike McGrath, Jr., the Chairman of the Chicago Auto Show and Joe Ahern, the CEO of the 100 Club of Chicago, visited Eyewitness News to talk about the Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity and its impact on the community.

50th Anniversary Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity

Friday, February 10, 2017
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
McCormick Place
Admission/Ticket Prices: $275 -- Black-tie Attire required
Deadline to register: Tickets for orders placed after Feb. 1 will be held at Will Call.
Purchase tickets at chicagoautoshow.com
