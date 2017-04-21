PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

Former President Obama to visit University of Chicago

President Barack Obama points out a special guest as he speaks during the American Legion national convention in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama will visit a Chicago university next week to speak on civic engagement, his press office announced Friday.

President Obama will be at the University of Chicago on Monday, April 24, to talk to young leaders about civic engagement and community organizing.

According to his press office, the event is part of President Obama's goal to encourage the next generation of leaders by strengthening communities around the country.

Audience tickets for the event are by invitation only.
Related Topics:
newspresident barack obamauniversity of chicagoChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
Happy National Pet Day! Here's presidents and their pets
Kankakee Co. uses meme of Obama spying on Trump to urge residents to lock doors
State rep. proposes renaming section of I-55 after Obama
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
More president barack obama
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Family cancels funeral plans for missing woman after wrong victim ID'd
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
Man who tipped off authorities about missing student describes 'clues'
More News
Top Stories
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Your credit score could change this year
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2017
Fatal 3-vehicle rollover crash in Waukegan closes Rt. 41
Cuba Gooding Sr, soul singer, found dead in car
Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
Oregon man arrested after setting stranger ablaze at Denny's
Show More
Family cancels funeral plans for missing woman after wrong victim ID'd
Firefighter falls 5 stories to death while venting roof for 'minor' fire
CPD offers new technology to report crimes anonymously
Coin flip decides new president of Illinois village
Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos