Former President Obama to visit University of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama will visit a Chicago university next week to speak on civic engagement, his press office announced Friday.
President Obama will be at the University of Chicago on Monday, April 24, to talk to young leaders about civic engagement and community organizing.
According to his press office, the event is part of President Obama's goal to encourage the next generation of leaders by strengthening communities around the country.
Audience tickets for the event are by invitation only.