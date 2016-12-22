Four armed robberies reported in Waukegan

Waukegan Police are investigating five robberies that happened within nine hours of each other late Wednesday to early Thursday in north suburban Waukegan."I think this is just one of those anomalies that sometimes happens," said Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip.The first robbery happened late Wednesday afternoon at BMO Bank. The suspect, wearing a reflective vest, gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said.The second robbery happened at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700-block of Linden Avenue, police said. A pizza delivery driver told officers two people walked up to him and hit him in the head with a gun before taking money and property and fleeing the scene.At 11:15 p.m., officers were called to Murphy gas station in the 3800-block of Fountain Square Place for another armed robbery. In this one, a man with a scarf around his face brandished a black handgun and robbed the clerk of money and store merchandise before running away.Just 20 minutes later, officers were called for someone laying in the street in the 500-block of North County Street, police said. The person told officers he was attacked from behind by two people and that one of them had a handgun. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.At 2:25 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Travel Lodge in the 3600-block of North Lewis, police said. A person walked in and took money and property from the clerk after showing a knife, then got into a two door silver pick-up truck heading northbound."They are looking for crimes of opportunity and they are looking for victims," said Florip. "We want to make sure our residents are aware of their surroundings."In the meantime, police are increasing their street presence."The officers have been instructed to pay attention to some of these areas to look for anything that is suspicious and to make sure they are visible out there," Florip said.None of the victims were seriously injured. It is unclear if any of the robberies were connected. Waukegan Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's tip line at (847) 360-9001.