Garbage service resumes in Harvey

Some people in Harvey say their trash hasn't been picked up in nearly a week,. (WLS)

By
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Trash collection is being picked up this morning in south suburban Harvey after some residents complained their garbage was piling up for days.

Those residents claimed Harvey officials have not paid the bills to the company who collects their trash. The city of Harvey spokesperson said those allegations are false.

But the trash collection company Republic Services said there was a lack of payment, which Harvey officials finally made on Friday, restoring trash pickup service Monday. The company said normal service resumed Monday morning and that residents should expect it continue this week.
