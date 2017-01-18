NEWS

Girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself in West Side home, police say

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot herself Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The child was inside a home in the 3700-block of West Ferdinand Street in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood when she shot herself in the stomach around 8 p.m.

A family member drove her to Rush University Medical Center. She was transferred to Stroger Hospital, she is listed in serious condition.

Investigators want to know how the 5-year-old girl was able to get her hands on a gun. Sources said she found it in her mother's purse while riding in a car.

Hundreds of children die in accidental shootings each year. According to numerous sources, 265 kids were involved in accidental shootings in 2015. More than 150 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.

The shooting remains under investigation.
