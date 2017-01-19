NEWS

Girl cut by knife in Indian Head Park home invasion
Indian Head Park residents received Wednesday night an alert of a home invasion with injuries on Briarwood Court in the southwest suburbs. (WLS)

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in southwest suburban Indian Head Park warned residents to keep their doors locked and outdoor lights on after a home invasion Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to a report of a home invasion on Briarwood Court. When they arrived, a girl who lives in the home told them she had been cut by a masked man she encountered in her kitchen.

The girl said she had been home alone when she heard noises on the first floor. When she went downstairs to check it out, she came upon the man, who pulled out a knife and cut her right arm before running away. Police said the wound was minor.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

People who live in the neighborhood described the area as quiet and safe.

"Everybody knows each other. We say hello to each other when you're walking down the street. It's a very friendly community," said Joann Navalany, a neighbor.
"I have an elderly grandmother that lives with me. We come out at night to take care of the dogs - take them out late at night. So this is very, very concerning," said Kim Rice, another neighbor.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry. The investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.
Related Topics:
newshome invasionstabbingIndian Head Park
