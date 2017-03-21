Girl fights off man in attempted abduction at school bus stop

The Will County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a man who tried to abduct a girl waiting for a school bus in Lockport Township, Ill., Monday morning. Police said the girl fought him off."It is a very time-sensitive issue for us," said Lt. Daniel Jungles, Will County Sheriff's Department.Police said the 15-year-old was standing on Green Garden alone in the early morning hours, waiting for the school bus."I just saw her standing across from that area, about 6:40," said Lawrence Thompson, witness.Moments later, deputies said a car pulled up and a white man with gray hair got out."He put his arms around her waist and tried dragging her into the vehicle," Lt. Jungles said.Terrified, police said she bolted down the street home to her mother who then called police.Investigators said the car was silver, with no license plate and large rust patches towards the back."I've seen the car she was describing back and forth at different times of the day, not only in the morning but in the evening. Doesn't mean it was the person," Thompson said.Deputies said a man in the same area, driving the same car, tried to offer the victim a ride before. They're trying to catch whoever it is before he targets her, or someone else, again.