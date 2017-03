Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old

The grandmother of a child found beaten to death was found guilty of first degree murder on Thursday.A judge declared Helen Ford guilty in the July 2013 death of her granddaughter , 8-year-old Gizzell Ford.Gizzell's body was found covered with blunt force injuries and cuts. Officials said she had maggots in a head wound, bruises and scratches all over her body.The child was living with her father and grandfather at the time.Her father was also charged but died in jail from a heart attack.Ford's mother and maternal grandfather sued the Department of Children and Family Services . They said the agency failed to report signs of trouble that led to her death even after a caseworker visited the "decrepit and garbage-strewn home" weeks before her body was found.