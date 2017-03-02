MURDER

Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The grandmother of a child found beaten to death was found guilty of first degree murder on Thursday.

A judge declared Helen Ford guilty in the July 2013 death of her granddaughter, 8-year-old Gizzell Ford.

Gizzell's body was found covered with blunt force injuries and cuts. Officials said she had maggots in a head wound, bruises and scratches all over her body.

The child was living with her father and grandfather at the time.

Her father was also charged but died in jail from a heart attack.

Ford's mother and maternal grandfather sued the Department of Children and Family Services. They said the agency failed to report signs of trouble that led to her death even after a caseworker visited the "decrepit and garbage-strewn home" weeks before her body was found.
