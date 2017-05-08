Hiker, formerly of Chicago suburbs, missing in Montana

Madeline Connelly, 25, is missing near Glacier National Park in Montana.Police said the search for Connelly began on Saturday, May 6, after she was reported missing from Great Bear Wilderness.Connelly, who now lives in Arizona but graduated from Oak Park-River Forest High School, was visiting relatives in the area and went for a day hike on Thursday, May 4. She was accompanied by her dog, which is medium sized and with white and tan fur. The dog goes by the name "Mogie."Connelly's vehicle was found at the Bear Creek trailhead near Essen, police said, but a ground and air search has failed to find her.Police said there is no evidence she has been attacked or confronted by a bear, and the search is still in full force.Connelly is described as 5 ft. 5 in. tall and about 120 lbs. with brown hair.If you have seen her, call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.