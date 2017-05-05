NEWS

Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway

Hinsdale police are investigating the murder of a 50-year-old woman Thursday afternoon. (WLS)

By
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police searched Friday for any sign of who may have murdered a mother of two in her home in southwest suburban Hinsdale.

Investigators said it was not a random attack. But that does not help neighbors from worrying about what happened in the quiet area.

A family member found 50-year-old Andrea Urban dead inside her home in the 700-block of Town Place just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities have not said how she was killed or why.

Neighbors said Urban was a devoted mother of two, who was battling leukemia. Her children are in the care of relatives.

Police asked for the community's help to solve the case.

"First, if anyone saw any suspicious activity near the home or anywhere in town, please let us know so we can investigate it as possible ties to this homicide," said Chief Kevin Simpson, Hinsdale Police Department.

Urban's children attended Hinsdale Central High School and Monroe Elementary School. Administrators sent out letters to parents notifying them about the homicide investigation. Counselors will be on hand at school Friday for students who need to talk.

Neighbors said Urban was a strong proponent of medical cannabis, often speaking out publicly and crediting it with improving her quality of life. She was also an actress with parts on television shows and in commercials.
