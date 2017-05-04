Police investigating murder of Hinsdale woman

Hinsdale police are investigating the murder of a 50-year-old woman Thursday afternoon.Police said just after 3:30 p.m. they received a report of an unresponsive person. Officers who responded found a 50-year-old woman dead in her home. She had been discovered by a family member who called 911, police said.The victim was identified as Andrea Urban of Hinsdale. She was discovered in her home in the 700-block of Town Place. Her best friend described her to ABC7 Eyewitness News as a devoted, caring mother and a sweet person.Neighbors said Urban was battling leukemia and was a strong proponent of medical cannabis, often speaking out publicly and crediting it with improving her quality of life.Police said Urban had two children, both minors who live with her. They are in the care of relatives.Home surveillance video taken several blocks away shows officers racing to the scene."Investigators are going to be working through the night and as long as it takes to bring this investigation to a conclusion," said Chief Kevin Simpson, Hinsdale police.Police also said they are following up on several leads, canvassing the neighborhood for security cameras, but said it was too soon to discuss the details of their investigation.Police also would not release any details about the circumstances of her death, who found her or where in the home she was found.Police said that homeowners should take the steps they normally take to feel safe in their home and to be mindful of their safety, but said there is no threat to the community."There is nothing at this point in that investigation that leads us to think this was a random act. If it was, I would be providing information to warn our residents of that," Simpson said.Hinsdale police are working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit.Police are asking anyone with information or who notices anyone acting strangely in the wake of the crime to contact them on their non-emergency line at 630-789-7089. No tip is too small, no piece of information too seemingly unimportant, they said.