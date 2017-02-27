NEWS

How ID thieves could steal your identity from a selfie

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has 7 on your Side.

By
It's the trending selfie-pose, the backward peace sign. But experts say this sign is now a thumbs up for cyber thieves to steal your identity.

Digital Forensics expert Ondrej Krehel says your innocent digit display can be cropped, edited, printed, and lifted into a clear fingerprint - an exact replica of your unique ID.

"You don't realize your fingers are exposed," said author and founder of CyberScout, Adam Levin. Levin says it's called 'print-swiping.' The risk is rising as we move into a more bio-metric tech society, as companies are now using your eyes or your prints to unlock phones, apps and even your credit card or bank account.

"These websites contain financial information personal information and you can't change your fingerprint," warns Levin.

"Especially for our generation we love selfies. The thing that we found is if you have your camera on "HDR" it actually makes such a clear photo," says Cyber Intelligence coordinator Lisa Minervini.

Lisa showed 7 on Your Side how a picture taken with the camera, within 2 feet can give hackers a great 'high def' outline of your fingerprint. The enhanced image is then printed onto a clear sheet with a laser or 3D printer set to heavy toner. The raised lines, brushed with glue, are then able to be lifted.

"It's that simple. Which makes it very frightening," says Minervini.

"These are incredibly creative, sophisticated, persistent people," says Levin. "Who had every turn find ways of entrapping innocent people."

To hinder hackers, Levin says turn the HDR, the high def resolution button on your camera phone to "off." And, even though it's fun, don't display your digits on social media. Simply - protect your prints.
Related Topics:
newsselfiesocial mediaidentity theftconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
Celebrities react to 'Moonlight' actually winning best picture after mix-up
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Trump's Congressional address: What you need to know
More News
Top Stories
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Transgender boy wins girls state wrestling title
Show More
Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Boy, 2, allegedly found licking bong inside running car
4 dead, 10 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
JJJr. back in Chicago for divorce hearing
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More News
Top Video
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Boy, 6, remains critical after fire that killed 2 girls
Newsviews: Suburban student's connection to 'Hidden Figures'
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
More Video