Huntley HS student faces discipline after bring racist pamphlets to school

A Huntley High School student is facing disciplinary action after bringing highly offensive racist pamphlets to school Friday and sharing them amongst classmates and on social media.The n-word features in almost every other sentence in the pamphlet, which appears to have been downloaded off the internet."I was shocked. I never, really did not think someone would have the confidence to bring that type of thing to our school," said Dubem Anikamadu, student.Anikamadu said he and a group of black students reported the racist material to school administrators. He said copies of the pamphlet were posted on several lockers throughout Huntley High."It was o nonchalant, just like a smiley face sticker on the locker or anything," said Cameron Viera, student.School administrators did not want to speak on camera, but told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they acted immediately after learning of the material and a male student now faces discipline.In a letter to parents, Huntley Principal Scott Rowe said, "These types of messages cause real pain and harm. They are unacceptable here. It is a reminder to us that we must not forget our past, and that we must continue to work everyday to fight the history of racism that continues to stain our society.""It's 2017. I'm hurt that people are still using these types of words, trying to dehumanize us and all those things," Anikamadu said."This is offending not just one race, but everyone, basically," Viera said.