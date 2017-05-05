I-TEAM

I-Team helps church property manager with electrical pole danger

EMBED </>More News Videos

A property manager turned to the I-Team for help when he said his calls about a leaning electrical pole and low-hanging wires went unanswered by Com Ed. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The property manager of a church called the I-Team because he said his calls to Com Ed about a leaning electrical pole and low wires hovering a parking lot were going nowhere.

"My concern is that this pole is ready to fall over. I've called Com Ed," Gener Pierson said.

Pierson manages the property at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Bucktown. So when he saw a tilted pole, a potential electric danger in the parking lot in January, he became alarmed.

"I called Com Ed about it a total of three times now. Back in January they came pretty quickly after I called, the Com Ed guy came and said they are aware of it because he identified a tag on the pole. He said that tag somehow identifies the pole as being dangerous or in need of repair or needing replaced. However they haven't fixed it yet," he said.

Pierson said he called Com Ed again Monday.

"It's just wrong. It shouldn't be this way. It's clearly a hazard," he said.

He became even more concerned after recent rain and heavy winds. He said after still not getting a response on Wednesday, he emailed the I-Team.

"I'm just frustrated and concerned about safety. You don't need to be an engineer to realize that line is so tight it's about ready to break and it's over a sidewalk where a bunch of kids-we have activities going on at the church almost every week and you know the likelihood of it breaking while somene is walking by is low, but it's still a concern," Pierson said.

So the I-Team reached out to Com Ed Wednesday afternoon.

"Hopefully Com Ed gets the message and sees how serious it is and has it repaired," Pierson said.

The next morning, the pole was being fixed. Com Ed workers replaced the pole with a new one, and the wires no loner hover.

Com Ed released a statement saying, "Safety is a priority for Com Ed and we regularly inspect our poles and schedule needed maintenance. The pole on Dickens had been previously inspected and tagged for replacement. We were made aware that recent heavy rain and wind conditions had caused more damage to the pole. As a result, Com Ed crews safely removed the pole and replaced it without interruption to local residents."

Pierson told the I-Team he's relieved everything is now fixed.

If you need to report a dangerous power line or a leaning pole, you should first call Com Ed but you can also call the village or city where you live. If power lines are on the ground, call police or the fire department immediately.
Related Topics:
newsI-TeamconsumerelectricChicagoBucktown
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ISIS puts out new instructions for truck attacks
Suburban man claims to be cop, posts 130 mph driving video
Authorities warn terrorists may try truck-ramming attacks in U.S.
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ISIS puts out new instructions for truck attacks
Police search for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
9 ducklings rescued from school's storm drain
Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
More News
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Police search for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism in New Lenox
Gary teen gets college degree before graduating high school
9 ducklings rescued from school's storm drain
Show More
Police: 19-year-old man shot to death on South Side
ISIS puts out new instructions for truck attacks
1 dead in Berwyn fire
New York City cafe says Starbucks stole its unicorn drink
Murder warrant issued for cop who killed 15-year-old
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism in New Lenox
Gary teen gets college degree before graduating high school
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video