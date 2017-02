I-Team: Man charged in toddler's shooting was on parole

Devon Swan packed a lot of crime into his 26 years.At the time of his most recent alleged crime, the ambush murder of a 26-year-old gang member and the man's 2-year-old nephew , Swan was on parole the I-Team has learned.He was paroled from the Illinois Sheridan Correctional Center in LaSalle County less than a year ago, on April 8, 2016. He was doing time on several Chicago drug convictions and for "escape, violating electronic monitoring."According to Department of Corrections records, Swan is a career criminal. His history goes back to 2008 when he was still a teenager.In addition to drug violations and the escape conviction, the Chicago man has been convicted of armed robbery and gun violations.