CHICAGO (WLS) --A 26-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, in the North Lawndale neighborhood this week.
Chicago police said Saturday that Devon Swan has been charged with murder in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and 26-year-old Lazaric Collins in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue last Tuesday. A pregnant woman was also wounded in the shooting.
Police said they believe Collins was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals.
Swan has a prior criminal history and has been arrested nine times previously for armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession, police said.
On Friday, community leaders offered a $10,500 reward for information leading to a suspect in the shooting.
The toddler is one of three children who died this week after being shot.
Police are still searching for the person who killed 12-year-old Kanari Bowers-Gentry.
Antwan Jones was charged with the murder of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes. Her classmates released balloons in her memory on Friday.