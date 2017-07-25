Illinois DCFS answers tough questions about Semaj Crosby death

Officials from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services answered tough questions Tuesday about the death of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby during a joint Senate-House hearing.DCFS officials were asked about what the department is doing differently, in light of the toddler's death in April.Semaj was found dead inside her home in southwest suburban Joliet Township. He body was discovered under a couch in a filthy home days after a DCFS worker paid a visit for an inspection.It was later discovered that Will County probation officers visited the home 40 times in about a year and the sheriff's office made about 14 visits to the home.No one has been charged in her death, but there was a large public outcry demanding changes to the system.DCFS Director Beverly B.J. Walker said the department is now implementing four new action steps to better analyze cases and respond to the needs of children they help. She insisted improvements are her top priority."We've been engaged in taking a hard look at ourselves at every level. But I want to assure you that this look is something will always be continuous. We are not simply going to make a couple of changes and procedure and pronounce the job done. I want to assure you that this work has are most urgent attention," Walker said.She also acknowledged the department made major mistakes and asked for legislative changes from Springfield to hold more parents accountable.