ELECTION

Illinois gubernatorial candidates already spending big money

EMBED </>More News Videos

JB Pritzker is the first Democratic candidate for Illinois governor to release a television ad.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Big money is already being spent in the race for Illinois governor, and candidates have so far raised more money than any other governor's race in the country, according to the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform.

Illinois gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker released this week his first commercial called "Think Big," but with two billionaires vying for the job, candidates are already spending big money in the race.

The election is more than a year away, but Pritzker and incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner are already out with ads.

It's tough to compete with candidates who can dip into their own pockets.

"When you are talking about raising $50 million or what could end up being hundreds millions of dollars, the money has to go somewhere and where that money goes is constant advertising," said Sarah Brune, of the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform.

Pritzker is the first Democratic candidate to release a television ad, and it wasn't a small one but a pricey 60-second spot.


The Democratic field includes businessman Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss, Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar, businessman Alex Paterakis and Madison County School Superintendent Bob Daiber.

Wayne Steger, a DePaul University political science professor, said building name recognition is not the only purpose for Pritzker's ad.

"He is signaling to political elites that he is in this for real and donating to other candidates isn't going to do anything because he can outspend anybody," Steger said.

The race could be the most expensive governor's race in the country. Rauner and Pritzker have raised millions, including dipping into their own pockets.

"When you see two candidates putting millions of dollars into their own campaign over a year out, that is intimidating," Brune said.

But candidate Paterakis, a 29-year-old small business owner, is not intimidated.

"I knew going into this I wasn't going into this to compete with big money," Paterakis said.

Paterakis was the first Democrat to declare his candidacy for governor with only $5,000 in his campaign fund. He last in money raised.

"If you really believe in what our campaign is doing, then volunteer your time, because that is more valuable than cash," Paterakis said.
Related Topics:
newselectionsBruce RaunerChicagoIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker announces Illinois governor bid
ELECTION
Coin flip decides new president of Illinois village
Chicago police union elects new president
Evanston elects youngest city clerk; 24-year-old had rough beginnings
Suburban municipal election results
Waukegan voters elect new mayor on Tuesday
More election
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
Officer saves a toddler from drowning
Susan Rice declines invitation to testify before Senate Judiciary panel
More News
Top Stories
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
Sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
VIDEO: Teacher knocked out during fight at school
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
PHOTOS: Renderings of Obama Presidential Center released
3 charged after missing Ind. girl found in Ohio
Show More
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
Man accused of raping woman he met on eHarmony
Cops: Woman drove around with newborn's corpse
2nd Oakland A's minor leaguer dies in Phoenix in 13 months
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
Balmoral Park to reopen with equestrian show jumping this summer
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video