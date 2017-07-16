Illinois pilot killed in Kansas plane crash

A 64-year-old pilot from suburban Chicago was killed early Sunday shortly after taking off from a Kansas airport, according to the Atchison County Sheriff's Office.Pilot Vlado Lenoch, of west suburban Burr Ridge, and passenger Bethany Root, 34 of Atchison, Kan., were identified as the victims.The plane crashed at about 10:15 a.m. near 234th and Ness Road in Atchison County. The plane left the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison around 10 a.m.The plane that crashed was believed to be a P-51 Mustang -- named the "Baby-Duck" -- that flew along the Missouri River in the air show at the Amelia Earhart Festival Saturday evening, authorities said.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.