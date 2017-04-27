Illinois Senate passes gun dealer licensing bill, moves to Illinois House

The Illinois Senate passed a gun dealer licensing bill, known as Senate Bill 1657, in a 30-21 vote, according to Democratic Senator Don Harmon's press office."This was a difficult and a controversial bill, I know," Harmon said in a press release. "I appreciate the support of every senator who was able to put children and families ahead of the NRA."According to the release, the bill would allow Illinois to license gun dealers and encourage better business practices while holding corrupt dealers accountable.Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a statement on the passing of the bill:The bill will now move to the Illinois House for consideration.